Maryanne E. Geraghty
Wilmington - Maryanne E. Geraghty, age 69, passed away on January 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a 12-year battle with breast cancer. Maryanne was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Edmond and Elizabeth Gorman and grew up in Ridgewood, Queens. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sister Cathy Gorman, SND. She graduated from St. Joseph's College, NY and received a Master's Degree from CW Post College on Long Island.
Maryanne was a master educator. She taught Spanish and French at Martin Luther High School in Maspeth Queens, and 2nd grade at St. Martin of Tours in Bethpage, NY. Upon moving to Delaware, she taught 2nd grade, Spanish, and French at St. Mary Magdalen, and Spanish at St. Catherine of Sienna. Most importantly, she cared about every one of her students, and strove to make them feel special and to give them the knowledge and confidence to succeed.
Maryanne was a beloved Wife, Mother and Mama. She loved to travel and cruise with her husband, seeing all 50 states and numerous countries over the 48 years of married life they shared together. She loved spending weeks at the beach with her family and taking trips with them to Disney World.
Maryanne loved nothing more than her family. She cherished every moment she could spend with them. She adored her grandchildren, never missing a game, recital, or significant event. She was each one of their biggest fans, and each one believed that he or she was the favorite. Maryanne treasured the big moments of their lives, the graduations, communions, birthdays, but savored the joy of the little moments even more, the trips to the park, the games of Old Maid, and the many hours spent playing in her basement with them.
Maryanne is survived by her husband Thomas, daughter Amy Villec and Brian Villec, daughter Julie Hamberger and son-in-law Timothy Hamberger, and son Matthew and daughter-in-law Megan, and grandchildren Jack, Kevin, Ellie, Brigid, Jillian, Brendan, James and Cara.
A Visitation will be at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE on January 24, 2020 from 6 PM to 9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 25, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209 Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020