Maryanne G. Duus
Wilmington - Maryanne G. Duus, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice on Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born in Newark, NJ, Maryanne was the daughter of the late Stephen and Marie (Waters) Freeman. She graduated from St. Matthew's Elementary School and St. Elizabeth's High School. Until her retirement, she was a secretary at Ursuline Academy for over 14 years. Previously, she worked as a telephone operator at Budd Poly Chem for three years. She was also an active member of St. John the Beloved Parish and School.
Maryanne will be dearly missed by her husband of 54 years, Henry G. Duus, III; and her sons, Henry G. IV (Kimberly) of Newark, DE, Michael S. of Wilmington and Matthew K. (Elizabeth) of Cape Coral, FL; and her beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Henry Jr., Stephen and Jonathan. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Freeman (Kathy) of Fort Mill, SC, as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
Maryanne was generous and always willing to help others - she will be fondly remembered as "Mrs D" to all her sons' friends. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, Eagles football, and every moment of being a mother and grandma.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Wednesday, September 25th between 5 and 7 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26th at 10 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington.
Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial/honor of gift donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Delaware: www.littlesisterofthepoordelaware.weshareonline.org. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019