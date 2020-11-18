Maryanne (Uricheck) HolzapfelMaryanne Holzapfel (Uricheck), passed away at age 60 on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a resilient battle with cancer. She was born on Sep. 23, 1960 and was the daughter of the late Norma and Joseph Uricheck.She lived her life as a devoted wife, amazing mom, sister and friend. Maryanne is survived by her husband, Kirk Holzapfel; her children, Jenna Holzapfel and Matthew Holzapfel; siblings, Joseph Uricheck, Michael Uricheck, Anna Greenjack and Tricia Mullen.Maryanne was a devout Catholic, who lived a prayerful life and attended Mass regularly at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church in Hockessin. A lifelong resident of Delaware, Maryanne graduated at the top of her class at St. Mark's High School in Wilmington, class of 1978 and earned her degree in Pharmacy at the University of Sciences in Philadelphia. Maryanne spent her career in the health field as a Pharmacist and as the President of the Delaware Pharmaceutical Society. She was passionate about helping others and caring for those in need as a Pharmacist. She often would take a call and travel anywhere to help those who needed her. She had an incredible memory and knowledge that always amazed others including the doctors that treated her. Her passion of helping others will live on in her children as her daughter, Jenna is pursuing a career in physical therapy and her son, Matthew is currently studying nursing. Maryanne enjoyed spending time at Rehoboth Beach, going to concerts, taking her dog, Brownie on walks and especially enjoying life with her family and friends. Maryanne touched many lives with her carefree personality. We will miss her wit and incredible laugh that she inherited from her Mom. Maryanne had a big heart and will surely be missed but never forgotten.A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00AM on Sat. , Nov. 21, 2020 at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE. There will be no visitation or viewing. Burial in All Saints Cemetery will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent in her name to: The Cancer Support Community Delaware, 4810 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807.LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & Cremation of MATTHEW GENEREUX