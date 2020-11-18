1/1
Maryanne (Uricheck) Holzapfel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryanne (Uricheck) Holzapfel

Maryanne Holzapfel (Uricheck), passed away at age 60 on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a resilient battle with cancer. She was born on Sep. 23, 1960 and was the daughter of the late Norma and Joseph Uricheck.

She lived her life as a devoted wife, amazing mom, sister and friend. Maryanne is survived by her husband, Kirk Holzapfel; her children, Jenna Holzapfel and Matthew Holzapfel; siblings, Joseph Uricheck, Michael Uricheck, Anna Greenjack and Tricia Mullen.

Maryanne was a devout Catholic, who lived a prayerful life and attended Mass regularly at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church in Hockessin. A lifelong resident of Delaware, Maryanne graduated at the top of her class at St. Mark's High School in Wilmington, class of 1978 and earned her degree in Pharmacy at the University of Sciences in Philadelphia. Maryanne spent her career in the health field as a Pharmacist and as the President of the Delaware Pharmaceutical Society. She was passionate about helping others and caring for those in need as a Pharmacist. She often would take a call and travel anywhere to help those who needed her. She had an incredible memory and knowledge that always amazed others including the doctors that treated her. Her passion of helping others will live on in her children as her daughter, Jenna is pursuing a career in physical therapy and her son, Matthew is currently studying nursing. Maryanne enjoyed spending time at Rehoboth Beach, going to concerts, taking her dog, Brownie on walks and especially enjoying life with her family and friends. Maryanne touched many lives with her carefree personality. We will miss her wit and incredible laugh that she inherited from her Mom. Maryanne had a big heart and will surely be missed but never forgotten.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00AM on Sat. , Nov. 21, 2020 at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE. There will be no visitation or viewing. Burial in All Saints Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent in her name to: The Cancer Support Community Delaware, 4810 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807.

LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & Cremation of MATTHEW GENEREUX

www.longwoodfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved