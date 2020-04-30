MaryLou Balch



Hockessin - MaryLou Balch, age 75 of Hockessin, Delaware (previously of Glen Berne Estates) was called home to join her beloved husband on April 28, 2020. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1962. She was a legal secretary for Judge O'Hara until marrying the love of her life on December 26, 1964. MaryLou took pride in being a homemaker and dedicating her life to caring for her family. MaryLou was born to nurture. Her love of children and caring for others prompted her to run an in home daycare for over 15 years, where she cared for the children of numerous families as if they were her own. After her own children and grandchildren were raised, she went on to work in the nutrition department at The Sanford School.



MaryLou will be remembered fondly; to her grandchildren she was magical, she could make anything happen- with none of them able to recall ever hearing the word "no" from her. She was a witty woman who could never tell a lie, a great baker, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. There will never be another like her. MaryLou loved with all her heart, always keeping her family on their toes. She loved spending time at the "little house" at the beach, summer-long sleepovers with her grandchildren and being her families biggest cheerleader. Her greatest love of all was "her man" of 56 years. She passed away following her husband Jack who passed just 44 days earlier. Those 44 days were the longest they have ever been apart in their 56 years of marriage. Mary Lou wanted nothing more than to be reunited with her true love, Jack.



She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John H. Balch Sr., her two brothers, Henry Krause and Mark R. Krause Jr., and her parents Mary C. Krause, and Mark R. Krause Sr. She is survived by her son, John Jr.;and two daughters, Beth DelValle (Ed), and Kathi Pusey; and her grandchildren, Mark Balch (Jackie), Amanda Russell (Robert), Rebekah Whitehead, Jessica Pusey, Caleb Pusey, and Lynsie DelValle, as well as her sister Kathryn (Kitty) Toy.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brackenville Center-Genesis Healthcare. Due to the Corona Virus Restrictions no service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate MaryLou and Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in MaryLou's name to Faithful friends,12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.













