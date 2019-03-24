|
|
Marylou Sklar
Glen Mills, PA - Marylou Sklar, Glen Mills, PA, age 84, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on March 16, 2019, of complications resulting from chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Born in Somerville, NJ, to Louis and Helen Dughi, she lived in Newark, NJ and Neptune City, NJ, graduating from St. Rose High School in 1952.
Marylou received a full academic scholarship to Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, PA, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. Continuing her education at the University of Pittsburgh she was a teaching assistant in the Department of Chemistry, graduating with a Master of Science degree.
She was employed by CIBA Pharmaceuticals in Summit, NJ from 1958-1962 as a synthetic organic chemist in the research division and was coauthor of several publications in chemical journals. Although she did not return to a career in chemistry after marriage, she held several technical positions in patents and then as a Records Analyst in the Graduate School of the University of Delaware.
Gardening and horticulture were her passion. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at Longwood Gardens and worked as a garden guide at Winterthur. She became certified as a Master Gardener through Longwoods Continuing Education program.
Marylou is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert F. Sklar, son Robert L. Sklar and wife, Lynne of Newark, DE, daughter Leslie S. Galloway and husband Michael of Salinas, CA. Survivors also include five grandchildren, Emily and Rachel Sklar, and Ryan, Claire and Matthew Galloway.
Visitation will be held at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 9:30 am with a service immediately following at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Hill College, Attn: Marylou Dughi Sklar '56 Endowed Scholarship, 9601 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019