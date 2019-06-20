|
Master Sergeant Leon R. Stevenson, Sr.
Lincoln University - Master Sergeant Leon R. Stevenson, Sr. formerly of Wilmington Delaware passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on March 11, 1956 to the late Percy, Sr. and Dorothy Stevenson. Leon graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and the University of Delaware.
Leon was well respected and proudly served the community as a member of the Wilmington Police Department for 37 years and was the longest active duty officer in the Department.
Leon had a special love for basketball. He was a member of both the PS DuPont "Dynamiter's" and the University of Delaware Blue Hens basketball teams. He enjoyed traveling, watching movies, and exploring new restaurants with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Wilbert James, Ronald James, and Percy L. Stevenson Jr.
Leon is survived by his loving wife Nyra; Children: Brittney Pride (Joseph), Leon Jr.(Lillian), Sierra; Grandchildren: Gavin, Donovan, and Ella; Sisters: Deborah and Theresa; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewings will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 8:00am to 10:00 am with Celebration of Life immediately following at Canaan Baptist Church 3011 New Castle Ave., New Castle, Delaware 19720. Burial will take place at Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA.
Published in The News Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019