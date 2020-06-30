Mathew Wright
Bear - Matthew William Wright, age 32, of Bear, DE, passed away too soon on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He will be joining his maternal grandfather, William Richey, and his infant son, Zackarhy Wright, in Heaven.
Matthew is survived by his parents, David and Cheryl Wright; brother, Eric Wright; daughter, Lilly Wright; maternal grandmother, Terry Richey; paternal grandfather, Francis Wright (Doris); paternal grandmother, Nancy Wright; aunts, uncles, cousins, and all of his many friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5:30-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Matthew's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a Go Fund Me account set up for Matthew's daughter Lilly - www.gf.me/u/ycaqn8. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.