Mathew Wright
Mathew Wright

Bear - Matthew William Wright, age 32, of Bear, DE, passed away too soon on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He will be joining his maternal grandfather, William Richey, and his infant son, Zackarhy Wright, in Heaven.

Matthew is survived by his parents, David and Cheryl Wright; brother, Eric Wright; daughter, Lilly Wright; maternal grandmother, Terry Richey; paternal grandfather, Francis Wright (Doris); paternal grandmother, Nancy Wright; aunts, uncles, cousins, and all of his many friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5:30-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Matthew's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a Go Fund Me account set up for Matthew's daughter Lilly - www.gf.me/u/ycaqn8. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
07:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
