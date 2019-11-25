|
|
Mathilda Rotter
Wilmington - Mathilda Rotter passed away on November 23, 2019 at Seasons Hospice.
She was born in Siegenthal, Poland to the late Wilhem and Elisabeth Boerstler. Mathilda was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John the Beloved Church and the ladies of the Saengerbund. Mathilda also enjoyed knitting sweaters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Rotter, her son Richard Rotter and her siblings Dorothy Kaeks, John Berstler, Marie Wiedenman and Hermann Boerstler. Mathilda is survived her son Harry Rotter and his wife Deborah, her grandchildren, Diana, Jason, John and Kyle Rotter, and her daughter in law, Kim Rotter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Church 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mmccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019