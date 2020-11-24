Matthew David Spartin



On November 20, 2020, Matthew Spartin died in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 27.



Matt is survived by his loving parents Lisa and David; his brothers William (Heather) and James; his grandfathers William and Lester; his many uncles, aunts, cousins; and the many friends he met along his life's journey. His two grandmothers preceded him in death.



Matt was born on January 17, 1993 in Wilmington, DE. He graduated from St.Marks High School in 2011; attended Wilmington University; and was enrolled in a firefighter academy in Naples, Florida. He was also a certified personal trainer.



Matt had a beautiful smile and could light up any room. He enjoyed life and loved his family dearly. He would do anything he could to help a friend in need. He never let life's challenges get in his way and his resilience was amazing. Matt was a fighter and his corner was always filled with friends and family rooting for him. He was a creative thinker and loved the outdoors. He loved to hike in nature, fish, walk the beach, lift weights, watch movies, eat good food, and just hang out with family and friends. He loved all animals, especially his two cats Rajah and Jasmine.



Due to the covid pandemic, there will be no service at this time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you either share your favorite "Matt story" and smile or consider a donation to Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington, DE.









