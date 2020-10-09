1/1
Matthew Eric "Matt" Bailey
Matthew Eric "Matt" Bailey

Newark - Matthew Eric "Matt" Bailey, age 56, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 due to ongoing complications with diabetes.

He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late Jean (Scott) and Louis Bailey. Matt graduated from Wilmington HS in 1981 and received a BS in Entomology-Applied Ecology/Wildlife Conservation from the University of Delaware in 1996. He was a wildlife biologist for the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife, Massachusetts Audubon Society, and then the Kent County Conservation District. He devoted his recent years to the programs and the mission of the Delaware Nature Society-Ashland.

Matthew Bailey lived a life always surrounded by that which he loved: family, friends, art, ideas, with nature always being at the core… He was a kind soul and literally (from his notes), wanted to make a positive difference in the world. He achieved that always through a lens of hope.

I've learned crocus leaves

Augur hope in frigid times

Earth leans towards the Sun.

-MB. Haiku Set, Feb 2020

He is survived by his brother Scott (Darlene) and their children, Bryan (Sara) and Eryn Bailey, and will be sorely missed by his cat, Boots.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delaware Nature Society, www.delawarenaturesociety.org or P.O. Box 700, Hockessin, DE 19707.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
