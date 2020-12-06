Matthew Joseph Lore
Wilmington - Mat Lore, age 54, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Wilmington on Christmas Day, 1965, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Anuszewski) Lore.
Matt was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1983, and was employed in the credit union industry for 20 years. He was a member of St. Hedwig Parish, and a golf enthusiast, and possessed a talent for drawing. Matt had a great sense of humor, enjoyed telling jokes and making others laugh.
Matt will be dearly missed by his special companion, Terri Keene. He is also survived by his brother, John Lore Jr.; his sister, Gina Kirkpatrick; friend, Renee Rago; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
A service in honor of Matt will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Matt may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713.
John F. Yasik Funeral Services 302.652.5114 www.yasikfuneralhome.com