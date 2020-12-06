1/1
Matthew Joseph Lore
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Joseph Lore

Wilmington - Mat Lore, age 54, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Wilmington on Christmas Day, 1965, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Anuszewski) Lore.

Matt was a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1983, and was employed in the credit union industry for 20 years. He was a member of St. Hedwig Parish, and a golf enthusiast, and possessed a talent for drawing. Matt had a great sense of humor, enjoyed telling jokes and making others laugh.

Matt will be dearly missed by his special companion, Terri Keene. He is also survived by his brother, John Lore Jr.; his sister, Gina Kirkpatrick; friend, Renee Rago; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

A service in honor of Matt will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Matt may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713.

John F. Yasik Funeral Services 302.652.5114

www.yasikfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Yasik Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved