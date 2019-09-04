Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
900 Washington Street
Wilmington, DE
New Castle - Age 30, passed away, Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Matthew worked at Beradin Warehouse.

Preceded in death by his father, Jack R. Lester; brother, Jack C. Lester; grandparents, Mary Jane and Edwin K. Brown and Harry and Delphia Marsh; he is survived by his son, Aidan Michael Carter; mother, Elisa A. Farmer; sisters, Donne Villafane, Jamie Lester, and Jessica Lester; uncles, Eliot A. Brown, Michael Spears, Ed Marsh, Eric Brown, and Terry Mullenhour; niece, Catalin Crow; great-niece, Aubrey Dougherty; three nieces; seven nephews; two great-nieces; four aunts; and a host of cousins, family members, and friends.

A memorial service will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. The music at the service will be just how Matthew would have liked it. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Grace United Methodist Church.

of Delaware
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
