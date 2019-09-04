|
|
Matthew Lester
New Castle - Age 30, passed away, Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Matthew worked at Beradin Warehouse.
Preceded in death by his father, Jack R. Lester; brother, Jack C. Lester; grandparents, Mary Jane and Edwin K. Brown and Harry and Delphia Marsh; he is survived by his son, Aidan Michael Carter; mother, Elisa A. Farmer; sisters, Donne Villafane, Jamie Lester, and Jessica Lester; uncles, Eliot A. Brown, Michael Spears, Ed Marsh, Eric Brown, and Terry Mullenhour; niece, Catalin Crow; great-niece, Aubrey Dougherty; three nieces; seven nephews; two great-nieces; four aunts; and a host of cousins, family members, and friends.
A memorial service will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 900 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. The music at the service will be just how Matthew would have liked it. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Grace United Methodist Church.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019