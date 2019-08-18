|
Matthew Patrick Maloney
Middletown - Matthew Maloney, age 59, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, August 11, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 10:30 AM- 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Matt's life at 12 Noon. Burial will be private.
