Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Matthew Patrick Maloney


1960 - 2019
Matthew Patrick Maloney Obituary
Matthew Patrick Maloney

Middletown - Matthew Maloney, age 59, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, August 11, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 10:30 AM- 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Matt's life at 12 Noon. Burial will be private.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
