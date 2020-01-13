|
Matthew Stehl
Wilmington - Matthew Stehl, age 46, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Matt is the son of Ellis and Janet (Gibbons) Stehl. He was a graduate of Salesianum High School Class of 1991. Matt attended St. Bonaventure University in New York before graduating from the University of Delaware in 1996 with a Bachelor's Degree with a double major in Political Science and Philosophy and a minor in History.
Matt spent 25 years of his life working to build non-profits in his community and help allocate funds to foster their growth, including Highmark Blue Cross where he was the Corporate and Community Communications Manager from 2013 to 2019. Most recently, Matt was the Regional Charitable and Community Involvement Manager at M & T Bank. Matt also sat on multiple boards for a number of non-profits.
Family was the most important part of Matt's life. He was a devoted husband and a doting sports dad, who never missed his sons' sporting events. Matt will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and passion for Philadelphia sports - in particular the Eagles and Union.
Matthew is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Melanie J. (Winship) Stehl; his sons, Nolan Howard Stehl and Coleman Patrick Stehl; his parents, Ellis and Janet Stehl; his brother, Kevin Stehl (Meredith Lutz Stehl); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Family and friends may visit from 3:00 to 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 16 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Matt's Life will begin promptly at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moms Demand Action or the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020