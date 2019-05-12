Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Matthew T. Butterworth Obituary
Matthew T. Butterworth

Wilmington - Matthew T. Butterworth, age 33, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

He is the son of the Sharon and the late Edmund Butterworth, Jr. and he attended Mt. Pleasant HS. Matt worked for Delcollo Lawn Landscaping and Penny Hill Lawn and Landscaping. He loved riding his motorcycle and constantly thought of the joy he had, even after his bike accident two years ago.

Matt is survived by his mother Sharon (Mike Porter); his brother, James; his sister, Sarah; maternal grandmother, Pauline Gentry; uncles, Joe Gentry (Darlene) and Robert Butterworth, aunt, Laurie O'Brien (Bill) and a host of cousins. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellsworth J. Gentry, Jr., Darlene and Edmund W. Butterworth, Sr. and uncles, Ellsworth (Jimmy) Gentry, III and Michael Butterworth.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 14 from 9:30 to 11 am, with a funeral service to follow at 11 am, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk.,Wilmington. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Matt's name to Oxford House of Delaware, 213 S Bedford St., Georgetown DE, 19947.

Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019
