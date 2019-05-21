|
Matthew William McClafferty
Chadds Ford - Matthew William McClafferty, of Chadds Ford, PA passed away Saturday, May 18th, 2019.
Matthew's kind soul and beautiful blue eyes will be heartbreakingly missed by his mom, Mary Beth and his brother, Bryan, as well as his nephew Colin and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matthew is predeceased by his father, Shawn and his grandparents, Bill and Mary McClafferty and Dan and Mary Motz.
A memorial service for Matthew will be held in the Chapel at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805 on Friday, May 24th at 1:30 p.m. His family will be there to greet all at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Matt's family suggest you hug a person next to you. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019