Maureen Casey
Bear - Maureen A. (McFarland) Casey, 75, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on January 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Kathleen (Morton) McFarland.
Maureen was a loving, devoted wife and mother. Family was everything to her, and she always placed the needs and feelings of others before her own. She has joined her husband in Heaven where they can enjoy total peace and happiness together.
Maureen is survived by her son, Paul J. Casey III. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul J. Casey Jr., who passed away on August 20, 2003.
Per Maureen's request, Catholic funeral services and interment were held privately.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020