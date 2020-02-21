Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Casey


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Casey Obituary
Maureen Casey

Bear - Maureen A. (McFarland) Casey, 75, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on January 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Kathleen (Morton) McFarland.

Maureen was a loving, devoted wife and mother. Family was everything to her, and she always placed the needs and feelings of others before her own. She has joined her husband in Heaven where they can enjoy total peace and happiness together.

Maureen is survived by her son, Paul J. Casey III. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul J. Casey Jr., who passed away on August 20, 2003.

Per Maureen's request, Catholic funeral services and interment were held privately.

To offer condolences,

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -