Maureen Druss
It is with great sadness that the family of Maureen Druss announces her passing after a courageous battle with MS on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born May 19, 1965, in Coaldale, PA to Irene Druss and the late Edward Druss. Maureen graduated from St Marks HS in 1983 and received an AS degree from Goldey-Beacom College. Before becoming disabled she worked 11yrs with Astra Zeneca. Maureen was an avid skier who also loved crafting, cooking, and traveling. She especially loved spending time with those she loved and held dear. They will all deeply miss her.
Maureen will be lovingly remembered by her son, Nathan McGinniss; fiancée, Lauren Greer; mother, Irene Druss; brothers: Gary (Nancy), Raymond, David, James (Susan); and several nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a mobile visitation on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. To conform with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, visitors will be directed to remain in their vehicle and drive to the visitation area at the appointed time. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are respectfully asked to not attend. Social distancing restrictions will be strictly enforced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National MS Society, 200 Continental Dr #115, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.