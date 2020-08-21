1/1
Maureen Jewell
Maureen Jewell

Wilmington - Maureen Jewell, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Ludlow, MA and was the daughter of the late Helen and Allen Thompson. Maureen graduated from Padua Academy in 1962. In 1965 she graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She went to work at St. Francis Hospital for over 50 years. During that time, Maureen earned her bachelor's degree in Health Care Administration from Neumann College in 1997, followed by her MBA in Health Care Administration from Wilmington College. In December of 2016, she retired from St. Francis Hospital as Director of Quality.

Maureen enjoyed her vacations with her friends and her time spent with her grandchildren, Jordan and Ana.

She is survived by her 2 children, Christopher Jewell (Melanie) and Jennifer Stunkard (Josh Orr), 2 grandchildren and 2 siblings, Gerald Thompson and Sr. Christa Marie Thompson, OSF. Maureen is also preceded by her 2 sisters, Judy Thompson and Marian Petrillo and a granddaughter, Abigail.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. The family plans a celebration of life once family and friends can gather safely.

