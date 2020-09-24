Maureen Lynn "Reenie" Horan-Winter
New Castle - Maureen Lynn "Reenie" Horan-Winter, age 52, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 pm until 4 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Reenie requested that all guests wear navy blue for Colon Cancer awareness. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services will be held privately. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA.
