1/
Maureen Lynn "Reenie" Horan-Winter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Lynn "Reenie" Horan-Winter

New Castle - Maureen Lynn "Reenie" Horan-Winter, age 52, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 pm until 4 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Reenie requested that all guests wear navy blue for Colon Cancer awareness. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services will be held privately. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to your family. My husband and I knew Maureen and Ken. Both great people. Maureen was a very sweet person. Now, she is with Ken. Both gone way too soon. Rest In Peace.

Rita & Curt Raddatz
Las Vegas, NV
Rita Raddatz
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved