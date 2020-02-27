|
Maureen O'Neill
Newark - Maureen O'Neill, 70, of Newark, Delaware, passed away peacefully with her loving children by her side on February 26, 2020. Maureen was born on March 6, 1949, to the late Charles and Carmela Crowley.
Maureen was a graduate of Newark High School. She enjoyed a long, successful, and distinguished career while employed at F. Schumacher & Co. She retired after 42 years with the company.
Maureen was known for her kind heart and compassion. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting the Christmas holiday gatherings, spending Sundays at the McMahon's, and connecting with work associates and friends. After her retirement, Maureen continued to touch the lives of others as a dedicated volunteer for Compassionate Care Hospice.
Maureen was predeceased by her husbands, F. Wayne Bothner (1st) and John O'Neill, Sr. (2nd); son, Jason Bothner; brother, Michael Crowley; mother, Carmela Crowley and mother-in-law, Rae Bothner.
Maureen is survived and will be dearly missed by her children, Paul Bothner (Elizabeth) and Kasey O'Neill (Alex); grandchildren, Trace and Elise Bothner; brother, Thomas Crowley (Debbie); stepchildren, John O'Neill (Dawn), Lorraine O'Neill, Kelly O'Neill, Maureen Roynan (Michael), and Timothy O'Neill (Deanna); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 9:30-11 am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am, immediately followed by interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be graciously accepted by the family. However, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Compassionate Care Hospice at Amedisys Inc., in honor of Maureen's dedicated volunteer work. Please make checks payable to Amedisys, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
