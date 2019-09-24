Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
View Map
Maureen T. Snyder Obituary
Maureen T. Snyder

Wilmington - Maureen T. Snyder 85, of Wilmington, DE. passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. Born in Pottsville, PA. to the late George and Helen Hoffman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Snyder and a son, Robert Snyder. She is survived by Gary Snyder, Tiffany Levitski (Edward), and Jeffrey Snyder. ; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 7:30 am to 8:30 am followed by a funeral service at 8:30 am at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.

Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE 10 am.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Maureen's name may be made to the . Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
