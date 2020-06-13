Maurizio J. Bucci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maurizio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurizio J. Bucci

Wilmington -

Maurizio J. Bucci, age 65, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.

Maurizio was the son of the late Antonio & Lola (DeFelice) Bucci. Maurizio was born in Giuliano Teatino, Abruzzo, Italy and along with his parents & sister came to Wilmington, Delaware in 1956. He graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in 1973. Maurizio was a master bricklayer known for his skill and attention to the smallest detail of his craft. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Maurizio will be forever loved & forever missed by his mother, Romilde Maria Bucci; his brother, Frank Bucci (Donna); his sisters, Miriam DiSantis, and Lola Abbondandolo (Joe); his nephews John DiSantis (Jolene), Stephen DiSantis, Nicholas Bucci, Joseph Bucci, Antonio Abbondandolo, Michael Abbondandolo; as well as his companion Jennie Carter. Funeral Services will be held privately. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved