Maurizio J. BucciWilmington -Maurizio J. Bucci, age 65, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.Maurizio was the son of the late Antonio & Lola (DeFelice) Bucci. Maurizio was born in Giuliano Teatino, Abruzzo, Italy and along with his parents & sister came to Wilmington, Delaware in 1956. He graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in 1973. Maurizio was a master bricklayer known for his skill and attention to the smallest detail of his craft. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his family.Maurizio will be forever loved & forever missed by his mother, Romilde Maria Bucci; his brother, Frank Bucci (Donna); his sisters, Miriam DiSantis, and Lola Abbondandolo (Joe); his nephews John DiSantis (Jolene), Stephen DiSantis, Nicholas Bucci, Joseph Bucci, Antonio Abbondandolo, Michael Abbondandolo; as well as his companion Jennie Carter. Funeral Services will be held privately. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com