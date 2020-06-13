Maurizio J. Bucci
Wilmington -
Maurizio J. Bucci, age 65, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Maurizio was the son of the late Antonio & Lola (DeFelice) Bucci. Maurizio was born in Giuliano Teatino, Abruzzo, Italy and along with his parents & sister came to Wilmington, Delaware in 1956. He graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in 1973. Maurizio was a master bricklayer known for his skill and attention to the smallest detail of his craft. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Maurizio will be forever loved & forever missed by his mother, Romilde Maria Bucci; his brother, Frank Bucci (Donna); his sisters, Miriam DiSantis, and Lola Abbondandolo (Joe); his nephews John DiSantis (Jolene), Stephen DiSantis, Nicholas Bucci, Joseph Bucci, Antonio Abbondandolo, Michael Abbondandolo; as well as his companion Jennie Carter. Funeral Services will be held privately. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.