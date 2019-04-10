Services
Wilmington - Mavis Ann Brandi Syfrit, known to friends as "Brandi," was born in Westover Endicott, New York, and passed away on April 5, 2019, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Brandi graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts, and attended graduate school at Bryn Mawr College, graduating with Master's Degrees in law and social policy and social services.

Brandi dedicated her life to helping others. In 1979, she founded Christ the Bridge Inc., which was a ministry that provided housing and counseling for people in and around the Wilmington community.

Brandi is survived by her son Leon W. Syfrit IV (Gayle) of Las Vegas, NV, sister Bonita Tinklepaugh of Batavia, NY, sister-in-law Debbie Carpenter and 7 nieces and nephews: Amy Stradling (Bobbie), Christine Tinklepaugh, Adam Tinklepaugh, Jacqulyn Jones, Lee Jones (Emily), Joshua Jones, Sheldon Jones, and 1 great niece Artemis Stradling.

Brandi was predeceased by her husband Leon W. Syfrit III, mother Dorothy McCormick, father Lester E. Tinklepaugh, and nephew Jason Tinklepaugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Limen House, P.O. Box 1306 Wilmington, Delaware 19899-1306. http://www.limenhouse.org/

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
