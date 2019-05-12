Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer U.M. Church
306 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer U.M. Church
306 Clinton Street
Delaware City, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxie Beheler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxie O. "Max" Beheler


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxie O. "Max" Beheler Obituary
Maxie O. "Max" Beheler

New Castle - Maxie O. "Max" Beheler, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and became our angel.

Born in Delmont, NJ on November 12, 1932, he was a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Lee) Beheler. Max served in the Air National Guard for over 30 years, retiring as a Lt. Col. After retirement, he owned and operated First State Trophies.

A passion for baseball, he was involved in all levels of and dedicated his life to Delaware baseball for over 55 years. Max coached approximately 62 teams, 1500 games and over 1000 players in his lifetime. He was the president of the Suburban Little League from 1967 until 1982, and commissioner of Delaware Semi-Pro League. Max managed the Home Budget Center team from 1991 until the present.

In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Rose (Simpkins) Beheler; son, Steven Beheler; brother, Tom Beheler; sister, Eunice Crookston; son-in-law, Orazzio DeBenedictis; and granddaughter, Justine Kearns. He is survived by his daughters, April DeBenedictis of Delaware City, Kathleen Kearns (Chris) of New Castle; son, Richard Beheler (Josee) of New London, PA; grandchildren, Joseph Kearns (Candice), Jessica Henry (Jade), Jacqueline Kearns, Paul DeBenedictis (Angela), Anthony DeBenedictis (Cindy) and Stephen Beheler; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandson.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Ebenezer U.M. Church, 306 Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Max's memory to the Delaware Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1636, Wilmington, DE 19899. Please designate donations for the "Steven Wesley Beheler Memorial Scholarship Fund" in memory of Steven Beheler and Justine Kearns.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now