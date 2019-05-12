|
|
Maxie O. "Max" Beheler
New Castle - Maxie O. "Max" Beheler, age 86, of New Castle, DE, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and became our angel.
Born in Delmont, NJ on November 12, 1932, he was a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Lee) Beheler. Max served in the Air National Guard for over 30 years, retiring as a Lt. Col. After retirement, he owned and operated First State Trophies.
A passion for baseball, he was involved in all levels of and dedicated his life to Delaware baseball for over 55 years. Max coached approximately 62 teams, 1500 games and over 1000 players in his lifetime. He was the president of the Suburban Little League from 1967 until 1982, and commissioner of Delaware Semi-Pro League. Max managed the Home Budget Center team from 1991 until the present.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Rose (Simpkins) Beheler; son, Steven Beheler; brother, Tom Beheler; sister, Eunice Crookston; son-in-law, Orazzio DeBenedictis; and granddaughter, Justine Kearns. He is survived by his daughters, April DeBenedictis of Delaware City, Kathleen Kearns (Chris) of New Castle; son, Richard Beheler (Josee) of New London, PA; grandchildren, Joseph Kearns (Candice), Jessica Henry (Jade), Jacqueline Kearns, Paul DeBenedictis (Angela), Anthony DeBenedictis (Cindy) and Stephen Beheler; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandson.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Ebenezer U.M. Church, 306 Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Max's memory to the Delaware Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1636, Wilmington, DE 19899. Please designate donations for the "Steven Wesley Beheler Memorial Scholarship Fund" in memory of Steven Beheler and Justine Kearns.
