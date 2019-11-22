Services
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
(212) 362-6600
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Hebron Cemetery
130-04 Horace Harding Expressway
Flushing, NY
More Obituaries for Maxine Colm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine R. Colm


1949 - 2019
Maxine R. Colm Obituary
Maxine R. Colm

Maxine R. Colm on November 21, 2019 of Haddonfield N.J. and Wilmington DE. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Howard Colm. She was a devoted mother to her sons Stephen and Mark and loving grandmother of Clancey, Bowen, Austin & Trevor.

A 1949 valedictorian of Port Richmond High School of Staten Island, NY, Maxine received a sum cum laude from Vassar College in 1953. Furthermore, Maxine obtained a Masters in Education from Rutgers University and a Doctorate in Education from University of Delaware. Her extraordinary work career began in 1954 as a grade school teacher at Fort Bliss, Texas Army base during the Korean War. Thereafter she became President of the Haddon Township Board of Education, followed by founding and being an original member of the Camden County Community College Board of Trustees. She then served as an administrator at Glassboro State College and the New Jersey department of higher education under Governor Tom Keene, and finally served for over 25 years as the First female Vice President of the University of Delaware. In her later years she was the Chairman of the Wills Eye Glaucoma Foundation.

Service Monday November 25, 11am at the Mount Hebron Cemetery, 130-04 Horace Harding Expressway, Flushing, NY. Donations in her memory may be made to the University of Delaware General Scholarship Fund.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
