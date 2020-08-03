Maxine Rash
Wilmington - Maxine Rash, age 87, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Born in Whiteford, MD on March 30, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Tony and Elsie (Seymour) Gorrera. We will mourn and miss Maxine, but we will be happy knowing that she is home with the Lord. Along the way, Maxine was blessed with many meaningful lifetime friendships and those of her church family. To family and friends, they will always be reminded of Maxine's very kind and gentle spirit.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Gorrera Jr; and son, Charles Kuczko. She leaves behind a loving and supportive husband of 24 years, Harry P. Rash. Maxine is remembered as a supportive and loving mother to her children, Vicky Petterson of FL, John Kuczko of TX, Patricia Sacco of AZ, Coleen Walls of DE, and Diana White of MD. Maxine was so proud and loved her grandchildren, Tina Kuczko-Petterson of FL, Philp Stern of NV, James Walls 3rd of DE, Jennie Walls of DE, Brook White of MD and Amanda White of MD. She is also survived by one brother, two half-brothers and two half-sisters, Elmo Gorrera of MD, Lee Gorrera, of SC, Mark Gorrera, of MD, Toni Christopher of FL and Mary Martin of SC.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maxine's memory to the American Heart Association
, 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713, or Camp Pecometh, 136 Bookers Wharf Road, Centerville, MD 21617.
