Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
May M. Leary


1957 - 2020
Newark - Passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.

May was born on May 15, 1957 to Charles and Louise (Moyle) Leary.

May enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting Wildwood, NJ, painting, and indulging in her favorite treat, Italian subs.

In addition to her father, May is preceded in death by her brothers, Joey and Jimmy.

She will be dearly missed by her mother, Louise; her brothers, Pittman, Charles, Paul, Franny, and Albert; her sisters, Louise Fox, Edith Taylor, Diane Rash, Patty Rivera, and Susan Ellingsworth; and her godson, Michael Leary Taylor. May is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great friends from her assisted living home.

All Services will be private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
