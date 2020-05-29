Megan R. McLoughlinAston Twp - 1953-2020Megan R. McLoughlin, 66, of Aston Twp., died May 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Thomas I. and Margaret A. Pratt McLoughlin and moved to her late residence in 1985.Megan was a graduate of Notre Dame High School for Girls, class of 1971, where she was the Valedictorian. She graduated from West Chester University with a BA in American Studies in 1975 and Penn State University in 1976 with a Master's in American Studies. Megan was employed by E.I. DuPont as a Senior Buyer for 38 years before retiring in 2016.She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church. Megan was actively involved in the Keeshond Club of Delaware Valley, where she served as President from 2014-2017. She served on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Southeastern Delaware County from 1996-2006 and was President from 2002-2006. Megan served on the Board for Penn State's Cooperative Extension from 2006-2014. She was a Pet Therapy Volunteer for Paws for People, visiting assisted living care facilities, reading with children at several libraries and school, courthouse visitation program and other special events. Megan enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and photography, but most important was her family and many friends.She was predeceased by her siblings, Michaele C. McLoughlin and Blaise A. McLoughlin.Megan was the sister of Maryann T. O'Donnell (Michael), Deirdre I. McLoughlin and Christopher J. McLoughlin (Marie); also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and many friends.Services and Burial: PrivateMemorial gifts may be made to Paws for People, 703 Dawson Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or Aston Veterinary Hospital, 5200 Pennell Road, Media, PA 19063.