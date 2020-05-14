Melanie Marie "Mel" Toto
1967 - 2020
Melanie Marie "Mel" Toto

New Castle - Melanie Marie "Mel" Toto, age 52, of New Castle, DE, passed away tragically in a car accident on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Born in Darby, PA on August 15, 1967, she was a daughter of the late Sebastian A. "Buzzy" and Helen Loretta "Love" (Evancho) Toto. Mel worked as a correctional officer at George W. Hill Prison in Delaware County, PA for 17 years. In 2019, she was proudly awarded employee of the year. Mel was an avid Minnesota Vikings and New York Mets fan. Her favorite artist was Babyface, she loved listening to his music. Mel will always be remembered as a positive and strong person who would do anything for anyone.

In addition to her parents, Mel was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond Toto, Sebastian Toto, Jr. and Marianne Sampson; and nephew, Anthony Toto. She is survived by her siblings, Eddie Toto (Danielle), Valerie Toto (Walt, Jr.), Sherrie Toto, Karl Toto and Helen Kerr (Robert); her pride and joy, nephew, Walt Thompson III; God father, Ralph Papa; and aunt, Esther Papa.

Services and interment will be held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mel's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Ste. 105, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or the American Heart Association, 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
