Melissa Rybinski
Wilmington - Melissa Rybinski died peacefully on February 10, 2020. She was a vivacious personality, and loved horses, bulldogs, and laughing. She was loved by her family and her friends. Her spirit will live on forever. She is survived by her mother and father, Trudy and Richard; sister, Holly; nephew, Gage; niece, Scarlet; and fiancé, Chuck.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Highway). A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Friday, February 14 at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020