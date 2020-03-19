|
Heaven got a little sweeter on the evening of March 17th, 2020 as Melva Alice Anthony moved from Earth to her Heavenly home. Melva joined her forever sweetheart, Charles "Harry" Anthony, and son, Roger, and many others waiting for her there. Born August 25, 1932, she lived all her life in Delaware although she also traveled to the 48 continental states with her husband and sons. Melva worked at the United States Postal Service for 30 years. You would most likely find Melva in the kitchen doing what she loved most, baking or cooking for her family, or praising the Lord at her beloved Fairwinds Baptist Church. Melva and Harry always had a large garden where they loved working and appreciating the fruits of their labor. She enjoyed rooting for the Phillies, knitting and crocheting, and masterfully solving her daily crosswords and Sudoku puzzles. She will be remembered most by her adoration of Christ, her warm hugs, and her loving home which she opened to all that needed a safe place for refuge.
She leaves behind to cherish precious memories, her son, Michael and his wife, Kandy; daughter, Peg; grandchildren: Ashley, Angela, Michaela , Fran, Penny, Fred, Jeramy, Nathan, Bobby, and Sean; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; nieces, Wanda Angotti and Robin Cheeseman and her husband, Ron; great-nephews, Bryan and Scott; and a great-niece, Ali, and their families; and a large host of cousins. Melva was also preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mary, and siblings Tommy Jr., Virginia, and Ethel.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Myers, his nurse Sue, Dr. Swift, Dr. Pastore, Dr. Burke, and the rest of her medical team and all the people at Bayada for their tender love and care. Due to current public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, viewing and services are postponed until further notice. Fairwinds Baptist Church will make announcements when information is available for the memorial service. Melva will be laid to rest on Monday, March 23rd at Gracelawn Memorial Park, surrounded by her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Fairwinds Baptist Church Youth Group, 801 Seymour road, Bear, DE 19701.
