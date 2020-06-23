Melva Margaret Briddes
Melva Margaret Briddes

Wilmington - Melva Margaret Briddes, age 71, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She will be joining her parents, Julius and Evelyn (Mitchell) Briddes and her brothers, Charles, James, and Julius Briddes in Heaven.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Space of Estero, FL, her brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Cookie Briddes of Haverford, PA, and her sister-in-law, Maryann Briddes and her family of Drexel Hill, PA. Funeral services will be held at a later date.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
