Melvin E. Reynolds
Wilmington - Melvin E. Reynolds, born January 14, 1956, passed suddenly on July 7th, 2020 at the age of 64.
Starting at his parent's business, Melvin worked in hardware retail for most of his life, specifically at Community Hardware. He loved playing the drums and was gifted with many talents. He could take a piece of wood and build anything. He loved the time spent with the kids, teaching them reading, writing, drawing and how to build things.
Mel is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanne F. Reynolds; mother, Beatrice Reynolds; uncle, Howard (Frieda) Crossan; Siblings, Linda (Steve), David (Michelle), Carroll (Pat) and Marie (Dan); as well as his beloved mother in law, Anna DeRose; sister in law, Roseanne Roberts; brother in laws, Joe (Wendy), Mike (Diana), Dean (Sue) and Danny (Lisa) and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Carroll E. Reynolds, Sr. and father in law, Joe DeRose and others.
In Mel's honor, Maryland, Jersey and everywhere else, you know what to do for now. Lift those red solo cups and beers to cheer Mel! "You have reached your finish line, Nascar live on."
A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Make-a-Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Rock on Mel!
