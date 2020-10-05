Melvin Slawik, Sr.
New Castle - Melvin Anthony Slawik Sr. May 19, 1935 - October 3, 2020
Mel was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of Frank and Edna Slawik and grew up in Wilmington Delaware. He graduated from Wilmington High, University of Delaware and Rutgers University with a Masters Degree in Social Work.
He began his career as a Social Worker and continued on in politics for 14 years, having never lost an election! A Solid "Kennedy" Democrat to this day, "Our Man Mel" served in the Delaware House of Representatives and Senate and finally as County Executive for New Castle County. He led the way for the end to segregation and was known for helping many people during his career. He retired from the Public Defender's office in Delaware but continued to be a part time gambling counselor until a few years ago. Mel also co- authored Books: "The Gambler's Mantra" and "Crossing the Line: When Gambler's Turn to Crime".
Mel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jo (Scott) Slawik, (his lifelong sweetheart); daughter, Jane Perillo of New Castle; sons, Andrew Slawik and wife, Dorothy of Clayton; and Melvin Slawik Jr. and wife, Cathy of Naples (Marco Island), Florida; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mel lived out his days loving his wife and family and will be honored, treasured, missed and loved by them always.
Family & friends are invited to the viewing for Mel on Thursday, October 8 from 11-1 pm at Krienen Funeral, 101 W. 6th Street, New Castle, 19720. A graveside service will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 2220 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720. For a full obituary please go to delawarefuneral.com
