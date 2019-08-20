Services
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
201 N Gray Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 652-8887
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
201 N Gray Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin "Wash" Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin "Wash" Washington Obituary
Melvin "Wash" Washington

Wilm - Our beloved and intelligent Melvin F. Washington went home to be with G'd, Aug. 17, 2019. Son of the late Evelyn and James R. Washington. Father of only son and daughter, Stephen Johnson and Fatimah Perkins; grandfather of Ny'mere, Staniyah, Syncere, Amoriyah Johnson, Makenzie Jackson and the late Stephanie Johnson; brother of Kerthia Scales (Roger), Bernard, Charles, George (Ardella), Patrick, Stanley and Syvella "Penny" Washington. Homegoing Celebration, tonight at 7 pm, August 20, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave; private viewing at 6 pm. Burial at Silverbrook. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now