|
|
Melvin "Wash" Washington
Wilm - Our beloved and intelligent Melvin F. Washington went home to be with G'd, Aug. 17, 2019. Son of the late Evelyn and James R. Washington. Father of only son and daughter, Stephen Johnson and Fatimah Perkins; grandfather of Ny'mere, Staniyah, Syncere, Amoriyah Johnson, Makenzie Jackson and the late Stephanie Johnson; brother of Kerthia Scales (Roger), Bernard, Charles, George (Ardella), Patrick, Stanley and Syvella "Penny" Washington. Homegoing Celebration, tonight at 7 pm, August 20, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave; private viewing at 6 pm. Burial at Silverbrook. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019