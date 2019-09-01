Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bear - Melvyn L. Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a kind and loving man who was dedicated to his family. Melvyn proudly served in the Air Force Military Police and Merchant Marines. While in the Air Force, he was stationed in Japan where he met and married his wife of 58 years. Melvyn worked at the Aamco Plant in Delaware City and later worked as a lead fireman at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. He was an active member of the Newark Church of Christ for over 50 years.

Melvyn is survived by his loving wife, Sachiko; his son, Michael Johnson; his daughter, Susan Johnson; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and his precious grandchildren: Michael, Nathan, and Heather.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4 from 10-11 AM at the Strano & Feeley family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Melvyn's life will follow at 11 AM. A committal service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
