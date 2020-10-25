1/1
Melvyn Pell
Melvyn Pell

Wilmington - Age 78, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Born July 11, 1942 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Louis and Sylvia (nee Rosenberg) Pell. Mel received in PhD at the City College of New York and his MBA at Duquesne University. He worked for Conoco then DuPont where he retired at 58. Mel held a number of patents and engaged in many professional writings including the book, Gas Fluidization, which he authored.

He was a kind, sweet, and gentle man who never had a cross thing to say about anyone.

Mel is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ellen; sons, Craig and Aaron; sister, Phyllis Hall; nieces, Sue Karson (Greg) and Amy Buser (Mark); and nephew, Andy Ritter (Arlene).

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
