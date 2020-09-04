1/1
Merl Judson Hair Sr.
1922 - 2020
Merl Judson Hair, Sr.

Born in Stedman, NC on June 1, 1922; departed this life on August 27, 2020.

Merl is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret R. Hair; son, Merl J. Hair, Jr.

He is survived by his children, Rose M. Cox (Kenneth), Marvin L. Hair (Vanessa), Marvis Lorraine Coles, Sylvia Hair-Thomas; sister, Lela Dawson; grandchildren, Marvin L. Hair, Jr., Charnelle Hair, Lamont Thomas, Tawaynna Coles, Sylvonne Cox, Marvis R. Hair, Merl K. Loftland, Michael Haile, Ebony L. Thomas, Lamar Hair, Kenneth E. Cox II; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Service of celebration will be held 11 am Thursday, September 10, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 604 N. Walnut St., Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 9-11am; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing is required. Service are private and by invitation only.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
