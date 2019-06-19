|
Merle "Doc". Carlisle Jr
Wilmington - Merle "Doc" Carlisle Jr., age 87, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Doc was a loving, caring man that spent his life devoted to his family and friends. He had a successful career as the business owner of Carlisle's Marine for 70 years sharing his love and knowledge of boating, fishing and crabbing with all of those around him. Doc was an avid square dancer and a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Conrad HS in 1949 and served in the Army.
Doc leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Annabelle, his daughter Connie (James Berry) and son Rick, his 2 grandchildren, Stephen Samluk Jr. (Deanna), Allyson Scott (Travis) and 2 great grandchildren- Brynn and Easton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle, Sr. and Irene.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808, on Friday, June 21, from 9 to 11 am where a formal service will begin at 11 am. A private burial with honors will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery next week.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Limestone Presbyterian Church.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on June 19, 2019