Merna M. Feist
Wilmington - Merna M. Feist, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Merna was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Julia R. (DeNest) and Frank J. Madora. She graduated from Wilmington HS in 1944 and received an associate's degree from Goldey-Beacom College. She was a legal secretary for the Dupont Company for over 30 years and retired in 1975. Merna was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Parish where she loved singing in the choir. Her late husband, George M. Feist, was an Army Air Corps fighter pilot, flying P51 Mustangs. They traveled together within the United States for the unit's annual reunions. She also loved singing at family gatherings, especially at Christmas, and gardening and dancing. Merna was an avid racetrack fan at Delaware Park.
Merna's husband of 51 years, George M. Feist, died December 24, 2018. She is survived by her 2 sisters, Lorraine Ann Hickman (George) and Catherine Krause; 3 step-children, Jerry Feist, Jeffrey Feist and Georgia Brereton; many adored grandchildren and nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Merna is also preceded in death by her siblings, Albert Madora, Mary Ambrose and Rachel Christina.
The family wants to thank Seasons Hospice (especially Rebecca) and Theresa, Rhio, Jasmine, Cynthia, Sheena, Myra, Gladys, and Marlyn for their support during Merna's last years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, at 11 am, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where friends may call after 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 pm.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019