Mervyn J.H. JonesWilmington - Mervyn J. H. Jones departed this life on Monday, June 1, 2020.Mervyn was born in Phila. PA on March 24, 1966. He grew up in Wynnefield and he graduated from Central High School and Temple University.Mervyn was a director, writer, producer at Rotfeld Productions. He also was the sports announcer for Temple basketball and Temple football.Mervin leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Andrea, his two children, Jayna and Merven, his loving parents, Catherine & Mervin and his siblings, Angela, Kathryn, and Andre. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bethel AME Church Scholarship Committee or Autism Delaware.