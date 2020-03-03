Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
121 West Park Place
Newark, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
121 West Park Place
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Meta Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meta C. Little

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meta C. Little Obituary
Meta C. Little

Newark - Meta C. Little, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a Celebration of life will begin at 4:30 pm. Interment will be held privately.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -