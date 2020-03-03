|
Meta C. Little
Newark - Meta C. Little, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a Celebration of life will begin at 4:30 pm. Interment will be held privately.
