MiaMarie Sadowski
1998 - 2020
MiaMarie Sadowski

Bear - On Monday, June 8, 2020 our loving daughter, MiaMarie Sadowski formerly of Union, NJ and Bear DE, passed away at the age of 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.

She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Mia is survived by her mother, Melissa Sadowski (Thomas Brackin); her grandmother, Susan Bowen; her brother, Nicholas Sadowski, (TJ Brackin), (Colin Brackin); numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Friends are invited to the visitation at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9:00-10:00AM. In compliance with COVID-19 directives, face masks, social distancing and monitored access to the funeral home are required. The funeral service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mia be made to Attack Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 (attackaddiction.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

