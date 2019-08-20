|
Micah Torin Gallagher
Wilmington - Micah Torin Gallagher, age 39, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
He was born and raised in Wilmington and attended Salesianum School and later attended Del-Tech CC. While in Texas, he was employed at a hardware/ lumber yard, where he worked on the floor in sales. Micah enjoyed reading but what brought him the most joy was music. He played the saxophone, bringing people to tears with his rendition of "Amazing Grace". Micah, being the wordsmith, excelled in writing music and lyrics to Rap. He had an amazing sense of humor and a quick wit. Micah above all, loved his family.
He is survived by his parents, Judy and Tom Gallagher; daughter, Kaylee Young; sister, Sarah Gallagher (Jake Oldenburg); brother, Matthew "Clay" Hopkins and a large loving extended family. Micah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed & Mary Gallagher and Stanley & Helen Jezyk and his birth-mother, Linda Hopkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made in Micah's name to Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St. Wilm. Del.19801.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 6-8 pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pk., Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1012 N French St, Wilmington, DE 19801 on Friday, August 23, at 11 am. Burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019