Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Rd.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Rd.
Glenview, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Michael DiMedio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. DiMedio

Michael A. DiMedio Obituary
Michael A. DiMedio

Wilmette, IL - Michael A. DiMedio, 50, died suddenly on July 16, 2019. Loving husband of Dorothy. Proud and devoted father and stepfather of Maria, Christina and Max DiMedio and Matthew, Michael and Jacob Falkiewicz. Beloved son of Philip and Angeline DiMedio. Dear brother of Rosemarie (Matthew) DiMedio-McCoury. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Liked and highly respected by many friends and colleagues, both professionally and personally.

Michael enjoyed a very successful career in financial services, first establishing a private practice and then serving in management, guiding many to also enhance successful careers helping others.

He was a very active and esteemed member of the YMCA board of directors at the Y Center on Van Buren, committing his passion, talents and leadership, and a member of the national YMCA board.

Visitation Wednesday, July 24 from 4 to 9 pm with Funeral Service at 7 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd., Glenview, Illinois. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the DiMedio Family (https://www.gofundme.com/dimedio-family-fund). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
