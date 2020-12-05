Michael A. DiSanto



Wilmington - Michael A. DiSanto sadly passed away on December 3, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family.



Michael was born in Wilmington to the late Giuseppe DiSanto and Geraldine Pedicone DiSanto. He was a dedicated carpenter at Ernest DiSabatino & Sons, Union Hall 626, for 41 years. Michael grew up in the Little Italy neighborhood of Wilmington (going by the nickname of "PeeWee") and often enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life he enjoyed vacationing at Rehoboth Beach, spending time with his sons and grandson, and watching golf or Basketball for hours on end.



Michael is survived by his sons Michael C. DiSanto (former wife, Gail Dias) and David J. DiSanto; grandson Bryan DiSanto; sister Theresa Fisher; and nephews Steven Casey (Debbie) and Michael Filippone (Marci).



He is preceded in death by siblings Nancy Casey and Murph Filippone and wife Joyce DiSanto.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Misleh and staff at The Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, to their infusion center, and to Delaware Hospice.



Funeral arrangements will be conducted privately in an overabundance of caution due to COVID-19.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.









