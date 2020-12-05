1/1
Michael A. DiSanto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. DiSanto

Wilmington - Michael A. DiSanto sadly passed away on December 3, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family.

Michael was born in Wilmington to the late Giuseppe DiSanto and Geraldine Pedicone DiSanto. He was a dedicated carpenter at Ernest DiSabatino & Sons, Union Hall 626, for 41 years. Michael grew up in the Little Italy neighborhood of Wilmington (going by the nickname of "PeeWee") and often enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life he enjoyed vacationing at Rehoboth Beach, spending time with his sons and grandson, and watching golf or Basketball for hours on end.

Michael is survived by his sons Michael C. DiSanto (former wife, Gail Dias) and David J. DiSanto; grandson Bryan DiSanto; sister Theresa Fisher; and nephews Steven Casey (Debbie) and Michael Filippone (Marci).

He is preceded in death by siblings Nancy Casey and Murph Filippone and wife Joyce DiSanto.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Misleh and staff at The Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, to their infusion center, and to Delaware Hospice.

Funeral arrangements will be conducted privately in an overabundance of caution due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Uncle Mike....a wonderful person and one of the kindest men I have ever known. May you rest in peace.
JoAnn Devine Kirk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved