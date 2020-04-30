Michael A. Sizemore
Wilmington - Age 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Preceded in Death by his parents Al & Goldie Sizemore and his son Christopher Sizemore.
Beloved husband of Laura (nee Mari) and loving father of Erin Crews, Nichole Emahiser (Jay), and Clayton Sizemore. Stepfather to Lauren Cliver (Pat) and Kristyn Sauerwald (Jay). Brother of Alton Sizemore (Cathy) and Christopher Sizemore (Jenny) devoted Pop Pop of 10 grandchildren, who will deeply miss him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ministry of Caring in Mike's name.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.