Brother Michael A. Smith



Brother Michael A. Smith, the first child of Michael B. Smith and Mildred Sergent Smith, was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on January 19, 1939, and was baptized at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Bethlehem. He had a younger sister Kathryn. His father was a Bethlehem steel worker. He went to elementary school at Holy Infancy Parish School and in 1953 moved on to Bethlehem Catholic High School. After graduation he joined the Alexian Brothers. Their charism included their dedication to live in community and participate in the ministry of healing in the tradition of the Roman Catholic Church. He served with them for a year and a half, but realized that it was not where he belonged. He returned home again and with the support of his parents he joined another religious order—the Congregation of Holy Cross. He became a candidate for the order at St. Joseph Juniorate in Valatie, New York on November 19, 1960, and after novitiate made his first profession on January 26, 1962. He earned a Batchelor of Arts degree at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, a Master degree in English Education from Rhode Island College, and a second master's from the University of Notre Dame. Brother Michael served as a faculty member in Holy Cross schools in Brooklyn, NY, Warwick, RI, and West Haven, CT. He taught freshman writing at the University of Notre Dame and served as rector of Flanner Hall there (1982-1991). He was Headmaster of Saint Edmond's Academy in Wilmington, Delaware from 1991 - 2003, and again from 2010 - 2015. In 2018, he retired to St. Joseph Center, in Valatie, New York. No matter what their ages, he told his students to "Look within, get to know yourself, have a dream and believe in it—and live your life without apologies."



Brother Michael suffered a severe heart attack on Sunday evening, August 16, 2020, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Albany Medical Center with his exceptional medical team and a community member by his side. Due to the pandemic St. Joseph Center is closed to visitors, and there will be no public funeral service at this time. The local community will remember Brother Michael in the Office of the Dead and in their usual community Eucharist. At an appropriate time, when deemed permissible, a memorial Mass will be celebrated for Brother Michael. May he rest in peace!









